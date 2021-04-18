Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €244.80 ($288.00).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €245.05 ($288.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €215.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €165.23. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

