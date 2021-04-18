Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

VLPNY stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.