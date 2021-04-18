Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 124,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.