Vivid Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 88.9% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.70. 55,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

