Vivid Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 1.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,872 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,952,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,957,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $261.85. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,531. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $204.20 and a 1-year high of $261.86.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

