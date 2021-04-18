Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases 169 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,831,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,384,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 661,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after purchasing an additional 932,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,059,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after purchasing an additional 369,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $46.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

