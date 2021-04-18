Vivid Financial Management Inc. Makes New $6.81 Million Investment in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,000. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned 1.77% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 456.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000.

SCHI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

