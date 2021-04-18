Vivid Financial Management Inc. Makes New $341,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 306,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $68,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

