Vivid Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.71 on Friday, hitting $270.29. 166,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.57 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

