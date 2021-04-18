Vivid Financial Management Inc. Invests $380,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after buying an additional 228,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.77. 21,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,208. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

