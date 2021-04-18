Vivid Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.6% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 3,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 437,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,570,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $327.01. The company had a trading volume of 153,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.82 and a 12-month high of $323.40.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

