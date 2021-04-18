Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $787,000 Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,603 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $30.61.

