Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,124 shares of company stock worth $53,293,339. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.26. 23,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,162. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

