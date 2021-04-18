Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $118.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average is $133.72. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

