Vivid Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.33. 53,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.45. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

