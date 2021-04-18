Vivid Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,048 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDFN. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Redfin stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,727. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

