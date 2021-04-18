Vivid Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $5,145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $70,324,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,350 shares of company stock worth $4,575,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.89. 17,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.82 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.