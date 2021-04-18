Vitae (VITAE) Trading Down 34.1% This Week

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. Vitae has a market cap of $32.99 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

