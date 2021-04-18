Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.40.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -84.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

