Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.71. The company had a trading volume of 101,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

