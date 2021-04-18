Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $226.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

