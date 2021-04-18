Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Visa by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,000,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $423,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,221 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $226.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.91 and a 200 day moving average of $208.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.