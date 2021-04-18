Virtu Financial LLC Takes $28,000 Position in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of GSE Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 204,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVP stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.65.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

