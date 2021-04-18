Virtu Financial LLC Invests $40,000 in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.03. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca Tuligtic project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

