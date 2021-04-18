Virtu Financial LLC Invests $34,000 in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSE:LUB opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Luby’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 13.76%.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

