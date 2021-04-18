Virtu Financial LLC Invests $31,000 in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 69,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INUV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 817,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INUV. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $59,157.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,555.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

