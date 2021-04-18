Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ShiftPixy by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

Shares of PIXY opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. ShiftPixy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.