Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.68, but opened at $25.63. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 68,422 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,548,132 shares of company stock valued at $202,541,380. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

