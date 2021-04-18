Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

VIRC stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 million, a P/E ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

