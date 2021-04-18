Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 45.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after acquiring an additional 497,503 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.