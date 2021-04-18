Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

