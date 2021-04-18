Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Veritone posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VERI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,439. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $888.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.