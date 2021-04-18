Veriti Management LLC Purchases 2,332 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in LG Display by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LG Display by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $11.39.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.