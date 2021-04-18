Veriti Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Unilever by 28,565.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter.

UL stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

