Veriti Management LLC Has $858,000 Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE KB opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $49.71.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

