Veriti Management LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

