Veriti Management LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in AON by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in AON by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AON by 1,813.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $239.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.54. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $239.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

