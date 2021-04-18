Veriti Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.33. The company had a trading volume of 53,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

