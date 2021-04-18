Veriti Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Comcast by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 26.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 9.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Comcast by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 35,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. 441,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,540,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.