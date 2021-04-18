Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

Shares of BLK opened at $811.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $742.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $700.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $444.84 and a 52-week high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

