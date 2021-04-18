Veriti Management LLC Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in V.F. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 911,855 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,934,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

