Veriti Management LLC Buys 32 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $42.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,475.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,128. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,482.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,352.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,091.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,277.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

