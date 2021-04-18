Veriti Management LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $260.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

