VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
VTEQ opened at $0.29 on Friday. VeriTeQ has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
VeriTeQ Company Profile
Featured Article: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for VeriTeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriTeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.