VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VTEQ opened at $0.29 on Friday. VeriTeQ has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

VeriTeQ Company Profile

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

