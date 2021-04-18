VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. VEREIT traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 4966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

VER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VEREIT by 58.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VEREIT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 575,143 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 21.1% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 880,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 15.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 87,659 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

