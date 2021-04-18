Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Invests $31.26 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 5.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,030,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,453. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.57 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average is $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

