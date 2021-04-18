Verde Capital Management Buys 2,989 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 6.0% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 101,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,800. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.