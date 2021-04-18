Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 10%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.76. Approximately 17,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 995,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

