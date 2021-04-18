Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,809,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCYT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

