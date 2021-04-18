Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Veoneer stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Veoneer by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Veoneer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

